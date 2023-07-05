KP witnesses surge in terror incidents: CTD

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a surge in incidents of terrorism during the first four months of 2023, said a report of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 49 incidents of terrorism in the month of January 2023, while during the same period in 2022, the province witnessed 33 terror incidents.

In February 2022, a total of 24 cases of terrorism were reported while during February 2023, the province reported 50 incidents of terrorism.

The report said that in March 2023, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 34 incidents of terror while in April 2023, a total of 42 terror incidents were reported.

During the first four months of 2023, a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most of the terror incidents were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar regions.

The CTD has arrested 81 terrorists and 158 other accused involved in these terrorism cases in 711 intelligence based operations. Besides, several commanders of banned TTP, involved in terrorism activities were also killed by the law enforcing agencies.

Those killed in encounters included 71 key terrorists carrying head money of hundreds of thousands of rupees. During its actions, the CTD also recovered 150 hand-grenades, 47 kilogram explosives, one suicide jacket and hundreds of cartridges, the report said.