No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet in Rawalpindi

The district administration Rawalpindi has issued orders to petrol pumps for not supplying fuel to motorcyclists without helmet. Now, motorcyclists without helmets cannot buy fuel in Rawalpindi. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that there would be no fuel for motorcyclists without helmets. Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders have also been issued. To ensure adherence to helmets, petrol pumps are being secretly monitored, he told. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets, Khan said. Special squads and teams have also been formed to implement the use of helmets, he said. The traffic police also issued 1604 challan tickets for not wearing a helmet. Use a helmet for your own safety, he said the education unit is also providing an awareness campaign about the importance of helmets.