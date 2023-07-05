DRAP to issue warning letters for not barcoding medicines

ISLAMABAD: The DRAP Policy Board held its meeting under the chair of Secretary NHS— and issued warning to all pharmaceutical companies that are not printing barcodes on the packing of their products. This decision has been taken in today’s Policy Board which is the top Board of DRAP.

The Board, chaired by the Secretary National Health, has asked for a report on implementation of barcoding rules. According to these rules, pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers must print 2 D barcoding on the packaging of their products. Putting such measures as 2 D barcode matrix for identification of medicinal products help in eradication of spurious and falsified drugs that pose a serious threat to health of citizens.

It was decided in the Board that over the next two weeks printing of barcodes, as per rules, must be ensured. DRAP will immediately issue warning letters to all those pharmaceutical companies that have not registered their barcode data with DRAP and are not printing 2 D barcodes on packing of their products. This is an important step to stop entry of spurious and counterfeit drugs in the market that can save hundreds of citizens from harmful effects of such illegal drugs/ medicine.