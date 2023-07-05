Bushra gets honest about cosmetic procedures

Pakistan’s showbiz veteran Bushra Ansari confessed she doesn’t mind getting a few beauty treatments here and there as she ages, however, would not want to go for any drastic changes via surgeries.

In a recent interview with a digital magazine, the ‘Pardes’ actor candidly spoke about the ageist comments directed towards her by trolls, but the veteran, least bothered by them, asserted that she is 67 and proudly owns it.

“Even when I was 27, I played the character of a 60-year-old in ‘Aangan Terha’ and held great pride in it,” Ansari shared. “If I’m 67 and I’m looking 57, I’m happy about it.”

Furthermore, sharing her thoughts on the growing craze of beauty treatments and cosmetic surgeries, Ansari confessed, “I think there’s an age where you need a little support. I do get my brow lift sometimes; I go to Shaista. I don’t feel there’s anything wrong with that. It’s my age that I like if there’s a lift on my face, but I don’t get anything done under my eyes. I don’t want to overdo it that I look plastic. I don’t even want to get lip fillers.” The veteran even addressed the lip filler accusations, clarifying that she very ‘cleverly’ overlines her lips with a darker pencil and fills them with a lighter colour, so as to give the illusion of fuller lips.

“I am scared of overdoing it because people know me, they have seen my face for so many years and if there are any changes, it will be visible and they will immediately point it out,” she maintained, urging the girls not to mess with their natural beauty at a younger age. Moreover, the thespian also credited her physical fitness to natural factors, adding that she avoids junk foods and caffeine at all costs and like to munch on fruits and vegetables instead.