‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ wins four UK film awards

The film What’s Love Got to Do with It? by British screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan, which won four honours on Monday at the UK’s National Film honours, received a lot of attention.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima announced that her film won four awards at the National Film Awards on Monday, saying that she felt grateful and happy for it.

The romantic comedy received honours for best screenplay, best British film, best director and best-supporting actor.

The film’s producer and screenwriter, Jemima, took home the prize for Best Screenplay. Asim Chaudhry’s outstanding performance earned the movie the Best Supporting Actor award.

Moreover, Shekhar Kapur won the Best Director award and the Best British Film award.

Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif and Pakistani actor Sajal Ali all appear in the movie. It revolves on the lead character Zoe, a filmmaker who is portrayed by actress James, as she navigates the current dating scene while Kazim, a neighbour and childhood friend, seeks an arranged marriage with a Pakistani bride. As Shazad and Sajal divide and pursue their own interests, the prearranged marriage fails.