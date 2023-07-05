What’s been keeping Aima Baig occupied at 5am?

Renowned Pakistani pop singer Aima Baig has a mighty admirable quality of keeping her fan following hooked through obviously coming up with the most brilliant singing abilities but also featuring engaging snippets of her life over her social media handles.

This time Aima Baig has posted a selfie of herself which has been captured during the early morning hours, 5:20 AM to be very exact however what has been keeping Aima Baig occupied at this hour? Intrusive enough? Very, let this one slide and remember that public figures are also human beings who deserve privacy and the right to choose to reveal or share what they want to, otherwise it is rather unethical to assume or comment on aspects that public figures do not want to reveal.

Observing the click posted by Aima Baig over her Instagram handle, the Pakistani music personality seems rather sad which has been determined through the sad pout Aima has been spotted sporting in her 5 AM selfie.

Also, the music track chosen for the relevant clip seems to indicate that Aima Baig’s latest post might have been posted for a particular someone, the song is known as ‘Friday’ and has been sung by singer Shamoon Ismail.

Aima Baig was previously engaged to another Pakistani showbiz figure Shahbaz Shigri however the couple decided to part ways soon after due to reasons which haven’t been revealed publicly.

During a candid interview conducted in the past, Aima Baig revealed that she had been suffering from depression which made the music personality offer a rendition of a blockbuster Pakistani music track known as “Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha.” The aforementioned song has been sung by Kaifi Khalil whereas Aima Baig chose to offer the rendition of this particular track because the lady felt she could relate to the lyrics offered in ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha.’