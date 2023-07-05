Aditi breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Kalank actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been a part of the buzz due to her rumoured relationship with actor Siddharth; the actress finally addresses it in an interview.

Aditi and Siddharth are often seen praising each other in Instagram posts. Besides that, the two have also been spotted together at multiple events. At a recent red-carpet event, the Heeramandi actress was asked about her relationship with the Rang De Basanti actor. She just made the gesture of zipping her lips.

In conversation with India Today, the 36-year-old actress was again asked if she was friends with Siddharth or if they were more than that. Aditi replied: “Anything that is in my personal life, whether family, friends, or whoever, is very sacrosanct to me.”

“It’s not meant for general consumption. I think there’s a time and place to talk about things, and I prefer to keep it that way. I’m not being diplomatic or polite, but I truly believe that.” During the interview, she was also asked if it bothers her when media spreads news about her relationship. “No, it doesn’t,” smiled Aditi. “People do what they want to do and what they think is important to them. And I do what I think is important to me – which is to do my work and protect my people and keep them away from any kind of curiosity.” “That’s how the world is and it’s fine. People are generally curious, and that keeps them occupied and it’s ok.” Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth worked together in film, Maha Samudram in 2021.