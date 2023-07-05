Aaliya recalls the time when Nawazuddin would borrow Rs 50, surprise her with bread

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT and in a new interview, she spoke about how she spent some good times with Nawaz during the early years of their marriage.

She also shared that they are not divorced yet.

Aaliya, in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, said that she and Nawaz lived in a tiny house during their early years in Mumbai almost two decades ago. They were together for 19 years before they called it quits. Aaliya recalled that since Nawaz did not make much money at the time and she too did not have a source of income, it was Nawaz’s brother Shamas Siddiqui who paid their rent. Aaliya then recalled how Nawaz would express his love through some cute little gestures. “He would borrow Rs 50 and get bread and butter, because I was really fond of eating bread and butter. He used to be innocent and I would appreciate that he got such an expensive thing because for us, bread and butter were expensive luxuries at that time,” she recalled.

Aaliya said that Nawaz would surprise her in the morning by preparing bread and butter for her. “I would wake up in the morning and he would surprise me with bread and butter in the morning. I didn’t know how to do any of the household chores so Nawaz did everything in the house. It was a good time because I was in love,” she said and added, “When I felt like the relationship with Nawaz wasn’t the same anymore, even though he had everything, then I drifted away but back then, I was really in love.”

Speaking about the status of their relationship, she said that they are not divorced yet but the matter is subjudice. “We are not divorced yet. The matter is still in the court. We are yet to see what happens next. I will ask the lawyer what is happening. Nothing on the divorce front has happened from my side,” she said.

Aaliya insisted that she has not taken any money from Nawaz yet but added that he gives her monthly payments as the court has instructed him to do so. “I have not taken a penny from him. Whatever he gives is the monthly amount that the court has instructed him to give it to me,” she said.

She added, “I gave him in writing that you can take whatever you want, I don’t even want a penny from you, except for one house because I need it for my own life. I asked him to give me a house because half of it is mine. Give that to me so I can sell it off and pay my creditors, and can stand on my own then.”