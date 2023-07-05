Gerard Pique was shocked after Shakira accused him of infidelity

Gerard Pique reportedly received the shock of his life after his ex-girlfriend Shakira, whom he dated for 12 years, accused him of infidelity even though they were in an “open relationship.”

Spanish TV journalist José Antonio Avilés claimed that the former Barcelona star and the Waka Waka hitmaker were in a fluid relationship for three years before they parted ways.

The paparazzo also alleged that Shakira’s breakup announcement took Gerard by “surprise” as he learned it from press while media was busy accusing him of cheating on his long-term partner. Right after their split, Gerard made his relationship with PR student Clara Chia Marti official with a PDA filled outing at a Barcelona concert, further fuelling cheating rumours.

However, there was “no infidelity on his part,” José said of the athlete, revealing that Gerard and Shakira had been in an “open relationship” for three years before their split. José said he received the reports from inner circle of the former footballer while calling the couple’s non-exclusive pact “the key moment in their relationship.” “There is an agreement where ‘you do what you want and I do what I want.’ But in the face of the media we are still a couple’,” the journalist said, as per El Nacional de Catalunya. Speaking of Shakira’s breakup announcement to the press, José said, “The footballer’s entourage was surprised by Shakira’s statement,” adding, “He has been annoyed to find out from the press.” Confirming the claims, another journalist Pilar Vidal said, “Pique does not want speculation that the reason for the breakup was infidelity.”