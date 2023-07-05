Sonya Hussyn binge-watches ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

Actor Sonya Hussyn is going back in time to watch the iconic 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan in lead roles.

The Daadal actor found the content relatable and is in love with Saeed’s natural acting.

On Monday, Hussyn shared a cute fan edit reel from the drama featuring the adorable, subtle romance between Kashaf and Zaroon on her Instagram Story. “Oh my God! What a beautiful and relatable content!” she wrote.

“This was a million-dollar scene. Beautifully written and directed,” she added, tagging director Sultana Siddiqui and writer Umera Ahmed. The said scene features Saeed’s monologue on how uncomfortable yet fond she is of the idea of someone else taking care of her for a change.

The Tich Button actor confessed that she’s been “binge-watching” the serial and had nothing but praise for Saeed. “I must say, you are such a brilliant and natural actor! Love it!” she concluded.

However, Hussyn is not the only one to go back to the serial after many years. Zindagi Gulzar Hai has, time and again, resurfaced on popular demand. It was even streamed on Zee TV in 2021. The channel has announced it will re-run Pakistan’s blockbuster television serial.

Prior to this, Zindagi Gulzar Hai was aired on Zee-Zindagi, a channel launched by Zee TV for Pakistani, Turkish, and Indian serials. But the airing halted when tensions rose between the two neighbouring countries, which worsened after a ban on Pakistan-India collaborations was imposed.

The 2012 Khan and Saeed starrer is arguably one of the most successful television serials to have come out after Humsafar. It is also available for streaming on Netflix. Khan and Saeed are now awaiting the release of their second project together after ten years – Asim Abbasi’s Barzakh. Speaking about returning to the screen with the Maula Jatt star, and the pressure of reigniting the flame once fuelled by Kashaf and Zaroon’s chemistry, Saeed told Film Companion, “I think a 10-year gap means audiences have changed, outgrown certain pairings and are eager to see fresh ideas. Themes and dynamics from a decade ago may not be as relevant today.” Saeed, however, assured that the audience “will be in for a big surprise and hopefully, appreciate the performances of all the actors in the show.” Furthermore, she said, “I’m excited to see what the new generation of viewers think about us.”