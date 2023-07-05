Gold price falls by Rs2,200 per tola

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend and fell by Rs2200 as Pakistan secured deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The new price of the 24-karat gold reached Rs205,000. It is interesting to note that in two days, the yellow metal lost Rs11,000 in local market. The price of 10-gram of 24-karat has been decreased by Rs1997 to reach Rs175,754 while 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs161,108. The price of gold per ounce in the international market gained by $17. On the other hand, the US dollar suffered a huge blow as compared to the local currency as soon as the market opened on Tuesday. The interbank trade market of the currency opened with the greenback losing a shocking Rs15. In the open market, the dollar lost Rs10 in the last two days. Its selling price reached Rs280 after a fluctuation in the exchange rate.