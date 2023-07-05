China, Pakistan jointly explores new path of silage harvesting and processing

China and Pakistan will step up efforts to jointly explore a new path of silage harvesting and processing in Pakistan, as the two sides agreed on a meeting held to promote the joint research and outcome commercialization of small and medium-sized silage harvesting equipment in mountainous and hilly areas of the countries.

Meeting on joint research and development and outcome commercialization of small and medium-sized silage harvesting equipment in mountainous and hilly areas of China and Pakistan held in Lanzhou, China on June 28, 2023, China Economic Net (INP) reported on Tuesday.

At the meeting that took place in Lanzhou, China, it was announced that China will help Pakistan in the livestock sector by establishing a test and demonstration base, donating agricultural machinery and equipment worth 1.5 million yuan, and training a professional team for the R&D and design of silage harvesting and processing machinery and a group of technicians for the operation, use and maintenance of the machinery for Pakistan.

CEN reporter learns that the project, undertaken by Gansu Academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., aims to enhance the mechanized operation, efficiency and economic benefits of Pakistan’s agricultural production, and the export competitiveness of its silage.

Since the project was launched in 2018, the team has been studying the key technologies suitable for Pakistan in terms of silage harvesting and processing, sealing reliability of wrap film, mechanical properties of wrap film and shearing characteristics of corn.

So far, four kinds of harvesting and processing equipment suitable for silage production under different conditions in mountainous and plain areas of Pakistan were developed, namely, silage harvesting equipment, mounted silage harvester, efficient silage processing machinery, and silage strapping press baler.

According to the requirements of silage production, two production lines were designed respectively for small-scale silage production in mountainous and hilly areas and large-scale silage production in plain areas.

“Mechanization in agriculture farm reduces cost by enabling efficient use of inputs including water, seeds, pesticides and fertilizers.

It also reduces spoilage and harvest losses”, said Mr. Muhammad Ismail, ecosystem specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center.

Following the meeting, Pakistani experts visited the agricultural machinery and equipment production base of Gansu Academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., where the agricultural machinery and equipment to be demonstrated and promoted in Pakistan were displayed and introduced.