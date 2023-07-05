Pakistan Microfinance Network welcomes Kabeer Naqvi as its newly elected chairman

The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) is delighted to announce the appointment of its newly elected Chairman, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi. This accomplished individual brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead PMN towards even greater heights in promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities across Pakistan. Mr. Naqvi, also the President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank since 2015, has played a pivotal role in the remarkable turnaround and expansion of the bank. He represents a new breed of bankers who have successfully driven the evolution of banking while remaining steadfast in their commitment to serving the underserved and excluded population of the country. Mr. Naqvi has been a prominent figure in the microfinance industry for several years, showcasing a deep commitment to poverty alleviation and sustainable economic growth. His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to steer PMN’s mission forward. As the Chairman of PMN, Mr. Naqvi will assume the responsibility of overseeing the network’s initiatives, fostering collaboration among member organizations, and driving the collective effort to expand access to financial services for the unbanked and underprivileged segments of society. His leadership will play a vital role in strengthening PMN’s advocacy for inclusive policies and regulatory frameworks that support the growth and development of the microfinance sector in Pakistan.

PMN firmly believes that under Mr. Kabir’s guidance, the organization will achieve remarkable milestones and foster innovation, enabling millions of individuals and small businesses to thrive and contribute to Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress. His appointment reflects PMN’s unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and sustainable impact in the field of microfinance. On behalf of PMN and its members, we extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Naqvi on his new role as Chairman. We have complete confidence that his dynamic leadership, unwavering passion for social change, and unwavering dedication to PMN’s mission will inspire and empower our stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries alike.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Naqvi as the new Chairman of Pakistan Microfinance Network. Together, we will work tirelessly towards building a more inclusive and prosperous Pakistan.