Netherlands hope to reverse decline at World Cup

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands are looking to revive fading fortunes at this year’s Women’s World Cup after being crowned European champions in 2017 and finishing runners-up at the last global showpiece four years ago. The popularity of the team has sunk with stadiums not attracting the sell-out crowds of six years ago, something the players and coach Andries Jonker want to change by lifting the mood in Australia and New Zealand. “I think you only become European champions once in your own country. And then you have a kind of after-effect,” he said of the 2017 success on home soil. After that you don’t become world champions. You finish second. I think that’s still great, but then you see that interest starts declining a bit and that there is a phase where it is no longer that easy.” Jonker knows from experience that, “it is never steady, but always in waves. We had a huge wave up in 2017. Then a bit down and hopefully now up again”. They start against Portugal and then meet world champions the United States before finishing versus Vietnam in Group E. Several players from the class of 2017 are still a major factor in the team, but the Dutch go Down Under without all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, who has 95 goals for her country. The 26-year-old ruptured her ACL in December and said at the time she did not think she would make the finals. There were hopes that a return might be quicker than expected but Miedema poured cold water on that last month.