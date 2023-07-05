Court extends Qureshi’s interim bail

A local court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI’s Leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 15, in case registered by Khanna Police Station in connection with riots of May 9. Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon heard the case wherein Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeared before the court. Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate couldn’t appear before the court and his associate counsel requested the judge to adjourn the matter till next day. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 15.