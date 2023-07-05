A New War Crime Against the Defenceless

Israel has initiated a significant air and ground operation in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. This military operation represents one of the largest-scale operations carried out by Israel in the Palestinian territory in recent years. Israeli authorities have characterized this endeavour as an “extensive counter-terrorism effort.”

The streets of Jenin were devoid of activity, with only crowds of people congregating outside the nearest hospital. Their attention was fixed on the intense gun battles erupting at the main entrance to the camp located at the end of the street. The atmosphere was heavy with black smoke emanating from burning tires and the pervasive presence of tear gas. The ambulances faced significant challenges navigating through impromptu Israeli checkpoints. Amidst the echoes of explosions reverberating throughout the city, fervent calls to support the fighters resonated from loudspeakers positioned in mosques.

The situation unfolding in the West Bank garnered close attention from the White House, which reiterated its commitment to Israel’s security. A spokesperson from the White House acknowledged the reports and assured that they were closely monitoring the situation. They affirmed their support for Israel’s security and its inherent right to protect its people from the threats posed by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups.

Lynn Hastings, the UN’s resident humanitarian coordinator, voiced deep concern over the magnitude of the Israeli forces’ operation in Jenin. Taking to Twitter, Hastings expressed alarm, particularly highlighting the use of airstrikes within the densely populated refugee camp. The devastating consequences were evident, with several casualties reported as dead or critically wounded. In light of the dire situation, Hastings emphasized the critical need to ensure unhindered access to all those injured, prioritizing their immediate medical attention and care.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the domestic intelligence service issued a joint statement, revealing their operation against a command centre located in the Jenin refugee camp, which was utilized by a local militant group. Last Monday, the sounds of increasingly intense gun battles and the presence of aircraft hovering overhead could be heard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city.

In a notable escalation of the conflict, Israel conducted an airstrike in close proximity to a mosque within the city. According to Israel, the mosque was being used by Palestinian gunmen to target Israeli forces. The IDF reported, “Exchanges of fire are occurring with gunmen near a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp. An IDF aircraft carried out a strike to eliminate the threat.

As a result of this incident, the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year has reached 133, contributing to a continuous surge in violence spanning over a year. This period of heightened conflict has led to some of the most severe bloodshed witnessed in the region in nearly two decades.

According to an Israeli official, the purpose of the raid was to disrupt the prevailing sense of safety within the camp, which had evolved into a hotbed of unrest. The outcome regarding whether this operation would elicit a broader reaction from Palestinian factions, potentially involving militant groups in the Gaza Strip, which is under the control of Hamas, remained uncertain.

Over the past few years, Israel has solidified its control over Palestine, resulting in a series of distressing setbacks for the Palestinian people. Some of the notable developments in the region include the growing global recognition of Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel, the official incorporation of Palestinian territories, an increase in the number of settlers and expansion of settlements on Palestinian lands, the devastating blockade of Gaza with international involvement in sustaining it, the decline of the Palestinian economy, widespread violence and harm inflicted upon Palestinians, severe limitations on freedom of movement, instances of gender-based violence occurring in prisons and at checkpoints, ongoing demolitions of Palestinian homes, suppression of Palestinian activism and efforts to advocate for Palestinian rights in Western Europe and North America, and the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states.

Amidst these challenges, Palestinians also grapple with common social issues such as patriarchal oppression, interpersonal conflicts, crime, socioeconomic inequality, family disputes, and political corruption. Compounded by a lacklustre and largely constrained leadership, the remarkable resilience of the Palestinian people becomes evident.

The fact that Palestinians refuse to surrender is what makes their resistance so historic and inspiring. For over a century, they have persistently resisted and fought for Palestine, holding on to what little remains and clinging to the hope of one day reclaiming what has been lost.

Palestine is completely disregarded in the treaties on “peace in the Middle East deals”. This absence goes beyond excluding Palestinian officials from negotiations and agreements; it entails a deliberate effort to erase Palestinian lands, rights, freedoms, and lives from the geopolitical landscape and political discourse. The objective of these deals is to establish new normalcy where it is deemed acceptable to deny the existence of Palestine and, consequently, justify or even validate its erasure.

What is the role of UNO and OIC in this regard? The absence of substantial involvement from the UNO and the OIC in addressing the Palestinian issue is a cause for concern. The disproportionate power dynamics at play, where stronger nations often exploit weaker ones, contribute to the urgency of the situation. It is disheartening to witness the disregard for human life displayed by powerful countries like Israel, who seem to prioritize their interests over fundamental human rights. Such actions not only undermine the rights of individuals but also foster global instability and unrest.

The United Nations, as an international body dedicated to promoting peace, security, and human rights, is expected to play a central role in resolving conflicts and protecting vulnerable populations. Similarly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, representing the collective voice of Muslim nations, has a responsibility to address issues affecting Muslim communities worldwide. The lack of substantial action from these organizations raises concerns about the effectiveness of their efforts in safeguarding human rights and maintaining international peace. The need for stronger accountability mechanisms and concerted efforts to address these imbalances cannot be overstated. It is crucial for the international community, including the United Nations and the OIC, to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity. By doing so, they can work towards ending the oppression faced by weaker nations and contribute to a more just and peaceful world.

The military operation conducted in Jenin recently is poised to escalate the conflicts in the region. And this is a new war crime against the defenceless people It is crucially important to address and alleviate these conflicts through dialogue, as failure to do so could potentially thrust the world into a new era of warfare.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian.mentor@gmail.com