NHA issues high-alert amid heavy rains prediction

As soon as Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a countrywide advisory of heavy rain which might damage and roads infrastructure and communications system, the National Highway Authority (NHA) directed its staffers all over the country to “be on high-alert” and banned any kind of leaves of all relevant staffers, Daily Times has learnt.

As per available details, the directions were issued after a high-level meeting held at the ministry of communication under chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Maulana Asad Mahmood.

“The decision was taken in view of the prediction of heavy monsoon rains in different areas of the country”, the NHA said.

To get informed about the NHA homework to cope with possible distorted situations, the minister Maulana Asad was briefed by the Chairman NHA Mohammad Khurram Agha.

Maulana Asad said in the meeting that in order to deal with any possible emergency situation, the officers and staff of various field offices should be mobilized, and the presence of all necessary machinery should be ensured.

He further stated that the relevant staff of the NHAs should remain on high alert during the monsoon rains to keep the national highways operational at all times, adding that NHA is fully committed to providing all possible cooperation to the federal and provincial governments during these rains.

Maulana Asad directed all Members NHA, General Managers and field staff of the authority that they should fulfill their duties with utmost professionalism and ensure not only immediate mitigation of all situations but also make every effort to keep all national highways operational, so that travelers on the roads do not face any difficulties or interruptions and the flow of traffic can continue smoothly.

Earlier, the Met Department issued a nationwide advisory for heavy rain starting from this week with hailstorms that may lead to urban flooding as well.

As per advisory, the district administrations were asked to stay vigilant and take preventive measures to avoid flood-like situations, adding that such a situation is expected to persist until July 8 after occurrence.

According to the advisory, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to reach the northern parts of the country, while a westerly wave is also anticipated to enter the region.

Rainfall and thunderstorms, along with scattered hailstorms, are expected in various regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

An advisory has also been issued for all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, warning of possible hill torrents in Balochistan. Furthermore, rain is predicted in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Okara, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi.

The advisory also cautioned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, as well as trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Flash floods may occur in D.G. Khan and neighboring areas of northeastern Balochistan from July 6 to 8.

Farmers and tourists have been advised to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast.