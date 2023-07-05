BISP to utilize mobile registration vans from next month: minister

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said that mobile registration vans would be utilized from next month to facilitate and register women hailing from far-flung areas for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said BISP was a non-political program which was underway for the welfare of the poor voters of every party in a transparent manner.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court at BISP Center to address issues of the people of Daraban, Darazinda and adjacent areas. Faisal Karim Kundi said that open court was meant to resolve citizens’ problems at their doorstep.

He said that the total population of the Daraban Tehsil was about 1,25,000 which included 17500 BISP beneficiaries.

He informed that about 160 million amount after every three months among them.

He added that the stipend for children of cardholders had been increased and added that amount was also being provided for college and university students to enable children of the poor to pursue higher education as well.

He added 11,000 cardholders were given Rs25000 each during the flood in Daraban last year. He said that 85 percent of the genuinely deserving people were benefiting and if this program was not there then who would ask the poor people of Daraban and Kulachi Tehsils.

He said more incentives would be given to the deserving people of this program. He said that Daraban, Kalachi and Darazinda were the backward Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan and the BISP office would be set up there as government land was provided. If an application was given for a device for his convenience then Bank Al Falah could provide a device to each union council so that people had not to travel to cities.

He said prompt action would be taken if the device holder register any complaint.

From next month, he said the beneficiaries were being provided with the facility to open a bank account and the amount would be directly deposited into the beneficiary’s account. He said in the previous government several cards were blocked across the country. Out of which two and a half lakh cards had been restored across the country including 120 cards in Daraban city.

He also said that the passport counter would be established in Darazinda and Kulachi soon. He also appreciated the BISP staff for providing swift services to people.

He also met the staff of the BISP and assured them of his effort for resolving problems of people.

Earlier Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi also participated in the reception of dignitaries at Gandi Ashaq and Gara Khan.

Former Tehsil Nazim Daraban Humayun Khan Miankhel. Malik Asif Luthani, Ramzan Shirani and other dignitaries of the area highlighted the issues.