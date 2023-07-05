Beaconhouse to collaborate with Akhuwat for free education to 200 students

Homebridge by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first Cambridge certified online A Level programme, has joined forces with Akhuwat Foundation to provide free A Level education to deserving students from across Pakistan. Students from both O Level and Matriculation will be shortlisted for this ground-breaking initiative, which aims to extend accessibility of the international qualification to a new group of students.

Homebridge is Pakistan’s first online Cambridge International A Level programme, offers students an opportunity to study their Cambridge programme with online lectures, teachers and all the necessary facilities for an uninterrupted learning journey. Through this model, students also have access to Beaconhouse campuses for extracurricular activities, libraries, and labs.

Under the newly signed MoU, Homebridge and Akhuwat will jointly provide a fully-funded two-year A Level qualification to shortlisted students from public and private schools across Pakistan, after a need and merit-based selection process. Enrolled students will have access to live online classes and a library of over 2000 pre-recorded lectures, supplemented by support classes. They will be assigned to their respective campuses of Beaconhouse College Programme (BCP) to attend laboratory sessions and participate in extracurricular activities. The 100% scholarship will cover the admission fee, tuition fee, free guidance counselling, sports and extracurricular charges, and laboratory fees. Students will also get the unique opportunity to participate, without any cost, in the exclusive Duke of Edinburgh Award: one of the most prestigious international award programmes for students 14 years and above.

Project Director Homebridge, Sajjad Leghari expressed his joy over the initiative saying, ‘We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Akhuwat, providing 200 fully-funded scholarships for talented students to pursue the Cambridge online A Level programme. This collaboration is set to break barriers, create equal opportunities, and revolutionise education in Pakistan.’ Founder Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib commented on the achievement saying, ‘Akhuwat is delighted to initiate this unique partnership with Homebridge. We are strong advocates of providing quality education as a tool to help our youth break the shackles of poverty. This visionary collaboration exemplifies Akhuwat’s commitment to poverty alleviation and creating equal opportunities for all, irrespective of financial and geographical constraints.’ The initiative by Beaconhouse and Akhuwat is a catalyst for social mobility in the country and will help open up new avenues and opportunities for the youth. The unique partnership will support the two organisations’ continuing work to make high-quality education accessible to students across Pakistan.