China assures Naqvi of support to get halal meat certification for Punjab

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi offered to facilitate meat exports from Punjab to China, and the Consul General assured cooperation in issuing Halal Meat Certification for Punjab. Recognizing China’s expertise in modern cattle farming, it was agreed to leverage their experience in this domain. The Chinese Consulate in Lahore will arrange the teaching of the Chinese language to the jawans of the Special Protection Unit (SPU). The caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for China’s collaboration in agriculture, livestock, IT, and other sectors.

Zhao Shiren commended CM Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for the promotion of agriculture and information technology, noting that the China National Cotton Association was cooperating with APTMA to promote cotton in the country. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and SM Tanveer, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of agriculture, irrigation, and information departments, CEO PBIT, and others. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a lengthy three-hour visit to Jinnah Hospital today. Expressing deep dismay over the deteriorating condition of the hospital, he immediately ordered the replacement of the medical superintendent and sought a reply from the principal of Jinnah Hospital within three days. Taking strict notice of the absence of a senior professor at Jinnah Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered an inquiry.

Furthermore, the contract of the parking lot contractor was revoked due to overcharging, and the contract has been reassigned to Lahore Parking Company. Patients voiced their concerns directly to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing issues such as peeling paint on the walls and ceilings, water accumulation in the basement, unavailability of free medications and medical tests, and the presence of bed bugs and cockroaches on the floors and beds.

The CM emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to improve the hospital’s conditions. He inspected various departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency, Surgical Ward, Angiography Room, CCU, Private Rooms, Dialysis Unit, Urology Ward, Orthopedic Ward, Free Medicine Counter, and Health Card Counter. He also visited the basement and instructed the necessary steps to address the water accumulation issue.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities provided at the Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad Dialysis Unit, established in collaboration with businessman Gauhar Ijaz. Patients at the dialysis unit also appreciated the quality of medical care. Mohsin Naqvi visited the burn unit and directed to increase the number of beds. The shelter home and ‘mehman khana’ set up Gohar Ijjaz were also inspected by the CM and feedback on the quality of food was collected from attendants who praised the food’s quality. Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep regret over the current state of Jinnah Hospital and emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to provide necessary treatment and facilities. He urged that patients should be able to obtain medications and undergo tests within the hospital itself. He assured that he would visit Jinnah Hospital again soon.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the construction site of the trauma center situated in front of Jinnah Hospital, reviewing the ongoing construction activities. He directed the allocation of 150 beds for a cardiac center and 100 beds for the trauma center.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, CS, secretaries of finance, C&W & health departments, commissioner Lahore, DGPR and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the old emergency ward and gave directions for its prompt restoration. He emphasized the significance of reactivating the old emergency, as it would provide additional beds for patients in need.

In addition, Mohsin Naqvi personally evaluated the facilities available for heart patients, inquired about the well-being of patients in the emergency ward, and showed a keen interest in the provision of bypass and primary angiography services. Patients and their attendants expressed their contentment with the facilities provided at the PIC.

During his visit, the CM also took note of the cleanliness arrangements within the PIC premises and reviewed the records of the patients. Mohsin Naqvi stated that his purpose in visiting hospitals is to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services. He acknowledged the improvement in the treatment facilities at the PIC, praising the dedicated efforts of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who tirelessly serve the patients. He considered serving humanity during times of suffering as an honorable act of worship.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Mansoor Qadir, along with the Chairman of the PIC, Dr Farqad, were present during the visit, accompanying the chief minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the tracking system and e-Challan app for the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police. This system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.

During a meeting with officials from the Highway Patrolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in introducing this tracking system and app.

The CM directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with helmet regulations. He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists throughout Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety.

The IG police and DG Rescue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, app and road safety.

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, chief secretary, addl chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), secretaries of law, information, transport, Addl IG & DIG (Punjab Highway Patrolling Police), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops), DIG (Traffic), CTO Lahore, chairman PITB and others were also present.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss ways to enhance cooperation. The focus of their discussion centered on the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanization efforts.

Following his order, an inquiry committee has been formed under Chairman CM’s Inspection Team to identify those responsible for negligence for taking legal action against them. The committee will include a member of CMIT and two representatives from the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The committee will present a report to the CM within three days.