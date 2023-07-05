PPP committed to protect rights of minorities: Faryal Talpur

President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing and Member of Provincial Assembly, Faryal Talpur, arrived at Dargah Raharki Sahib Tuesday for a one-day visit.

MNA Sardar Khalid Khan Lond, Provincial Minister Jam Ikram Dharijo, Provincial Minister Bari Patafi, Provincial Minister Mukesh Chawla, Gianchand Asrani, MNA Khurshid Junejo, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Sheikh, MPA Shahryar Shar, District Council Ghotki Chairman Bangal Khan, District President of People’s Party Babar Lond, and other important political and government personalities were present.

Faryal Talpur met Sain Sadhram, the head of Dargah Raharki Sahib, and assured him that the PPP government always believes in protecting the rights of minorities, and any kind of negligence will not be acceptable.

On this occasion, Sain Sadhram thanked Faryal Talpur for visiting Dargah Raharki Sahib and expressed gratitude for the PPP government’s consistent efforts in addressing the issues faced by the minority community, particularly the Hindu community in Sindh. He further stated that Faryal Talpur’s presence has bolstered their confidence in the PPP.