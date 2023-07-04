PCB annoys players for demanding participation fee in GT20, MLC

LAHORE: The third edition of Global T20 Canada tournament is all set to take place from July 20 to August 6, whereas the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is scheduled to take place between July 13-30 in Dallas. According to recent media reports, the PCB has responded positively to the Gt20 and MLC’s request to include Pakistan players but has set a condition for their participation. The PCB has asked the organisers of both leagues to pay $25,000 for each player’s involvement in their respective T20 competitions. According to reports, Pakistan players selected for the aforementioned leagues are not happy with the condition set by PCB. Their stance is that the organisers can afford to pay the $25,000 amount for a player with high earning contract, but why would they pay such a high amount for players with lower remuneration? According to the players, the board should reconsider this condition. On the other hand, in the absence of the board chairman, important matters are already at a standstill. Under these circumstances, there is no possibility of withdrawing the aforementioned condition at the moment.