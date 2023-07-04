Seven Pakistan cricketers to participate in Zimbabwe Afro T10

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has joined the Durban Qalandars for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10. Alongside Amir, the Qalandars have also enlisted the talents like Craig Ervine, Asif Ali, Tahir Baig, Hilton Cartwright, Tim Siefert and Tayyab Abbas, adding strength to their batting lineup with powerful hitters. Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, has signed with the Harare Hurricanes for the tournament. The Hurricanes is co-owned by Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hafeez have been drafted by Johannesburg Buffaloes. The Zim Afro T10 will feature five teams competing for the championship, including the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, Harare Hurricanes, and Joburg Buffaloes.

Pakistan players in Zim Afro T10 League 2023:

Durban Qalandars: Asif Ali, Mohammed Amir, Mirza Tahir Baig and Tayyab Abbas.

Harare Hurricanes: Shahnawaz Dahani.

Johannesburg Buffaloes: Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hafeez.