Mehwish to make comeback on small screen by year end

After making his big-screen debut in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, actors Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan praised actor Wahaj Ali for being a well-deserved sweetheart.

Hayat and Khan discussed their movie, potential comebacks and worst audition experiences in a BBC Asian Network interview.

In reference to the numerous holiday releases Mehwish Hayat has been a part of, the host Haroon Rashid posed the question, “What’s an Eid without a Mehwish Hayat film?” The London-born Nahi Jaunga star said that her followers treat her movies like Eid. “Each time, I honestly feel like I’m giving my followers a gift. Eidul Azha is typically all about meat and food, but with my movie, it becomes something more, she claimed.

Surprisingly, she responded “yes” when asked whether Hayat would soon return to television. “Absolutely. Before the end of the year, I’ll be acting in a drama. Dramas are popular in every household; therefore, I’ve started reading the scripts. People frequently fall in love with a character first and then with the performer later. That is lovely.

Both Ramsha and Mehwish were complimentary of the Tere Bin actor. Hayat promptly corrected the host when he falsely claimed that Wahaj rose to fame quickly. “I would argue against that. In a brief period of time? No. He has been employed for about ten years. Dramas have that kind of force. A definite thing is when a character is executed flawlessly, resonates with the audience and is nailed. “You turn into the national sweetheart,” the Na Maloom Afraad actor stated.