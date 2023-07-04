Farhan Saeed wishes Urwa with series of birthday posts

The showbiz heartthrob and a doting husband, Farhan Saeed shared a heart-warming birthday post series for his wife, actor Urwa Hocane.

Be it on-screen or in real life, our very own Hamza Raees Ahmed aka Farhan Saeed never misses a chance to serve some husband goals and he surely didn’t let his record slip this time as well.

As his darling wife, Urwa Hocane turned a year older yesterday, July 2, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star also made sure to wish her very publicly with a series of birthday posts apart from the intimate celebration at home. Sharing a picture of the couple, posing with the mandatory cakes, flowers and balloons, Saeed wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful,” with a red heart emoji.

Minutes later, he posted another funny click of the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ diva from the Eid festivities and added, “Happiest birthday to The funniest person I know.”

Thousands of the #UrHan fans who were dying to see them together couldn’t help but swoon over their crackling chemistry as they liked the posts and sent lovely wishes for the birthday girl. For those unversed, A-list actor Urwa Hocane tied the knot to singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed in 2016. There were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time, however, the two put rumours to rest with their mushy clicks on Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two were seen together in their last silver screen outing, Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, ‘Tich Button’, also produced by Urwa.