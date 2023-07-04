Lollywood meets Bollywood in Dubai

The versatile actors of Pakistan and India met in Dubai and their picture went viral on social media while attracting their fans.

Pakistan’s talented actor and host Ahsan Khan has met his all-time favourite Indian versatile actor Nawaz Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Udaari star shared a photo of the two actors on his Instagram account with the caption “The very best actors have good technique and exceptional talent. Acting techniques, like projecting your voice and movement on stage, can be learned and finessed, improving any talent. The extra edge that extraordinary natural talent brings is something that cannot be taught and is what makes great actors stand out. With my favourite.”

Both the actors are known for their versatile acting skills as both have starred in critically acclaimed films and dramas.

Khan is best known for his work in Pakistani television dramas, while Siddiqui is a star of Bollywood industry. Both actors are smiling and look relaxed in the picture. The fans were overwhelmed by seeing both the Udaari and Gangs of Wasseypur stars in one frame.

“Love the lollywood & bollywood combo”, a fan wrote in the comment section. Another fan said, “Two most favourite actors of mine!”