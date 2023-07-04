Salman Khan approaches Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shelved film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly reached out to the prolific filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to resume his shelved film ‘Inshallah’.

As per the exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, Khan is no more a bhai, nor a jaan after the disaster of his last Box Office outing. He is done casting struggling actors in his home productions or doing films for people pleasing and consciously wants to wait for the right script to take up the next project after ‘Tiger 3’.

“By right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal,” the publication quoted a source close to the actor. The insider who is said to have closely seen the ups and downs of Khan’s life and career, further asserted, “No more home productions with his brothers as director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Confirming the development on Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’, the person added, “Yes, Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career.”

It is pertinent to note that if all goes well, the project rumoured to be starring Alia Bhatt as the female lead, will be the first collaboration of Khan and Bhansali in 24 years since they last worked together on the romance cult ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.