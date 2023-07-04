‘Jawan’ trailer to release with ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated project Jawan’s trailer will reportedly premiere in theatre with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Tom’s Mission Impossible 7 is slated to hit the theatres on July 12. Reports claimed that Khan’s Jawan trailer would be released during the theatrical run of the former’s film.

India Today reported that the first official trailer is going to come out in the interval of MI 7 in cinemas. However, these are just reports and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Prior to this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor spoke about the teaser of the film during his Ask Me Anything session. When asked about the first look of Jawan, the actor replied: “It’s already getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is the much-awaited project of Khan in 2023 after Pathaan.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, collecting over INR 1000 crore globally. Jawan marks the second project of Shah Rukh Khan for this year and is set to release on September 7. It also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in vital roles.