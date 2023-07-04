Behroze Sabzwari spills interesting details

Pakistan’s veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari and his wife Safeena Sheikh shared interesting details about their arranged and love marriage. In their recent outing on the Eid-al-Adha special episode of ARY News’ satirical talk show ‘Hoshyarian’, Behroze Sabzwari revealed that his first gift to his wife Safeena Sheikh was a Ruby string necklace many years ago, during their engagement period. “That used to be quite economical at that time,” the veteran joked. Recalling further, he shared, “Our engagement took place in 1985 while we tied the knot the following year, so it was like an arranged engagement and love marriage.” When asked about their medium of communication during the brief engagement phase, given that mobile phones were not as common as in recent times, the ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ actor said that they used to talk on landline phones, to which, his wife added that he would often visit their place as well from his showroom nearby. For the unversed, Behroze Sabzwari is married to Safeena, the only sister of celebrated actors Javed and Saleem Sheikh, for more than 36 years.