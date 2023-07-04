Amir Khan ‘begged’ model for revealing pictures

Amir Khan, the Pakistani origin British former light-welterweight world champion, has reportedly found himself embroiled in controversy after allegedly engaging in explicit conversations with a bridal model.

According to British media reports, the 36-year-old reached out to the model online and complimented her tattoos, leading to a heated conversation. Khan allegedly made comments about her appearance and suggested she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

The boxer, who has been married to YouTuber Faryal Makhdoom since 2013, appeared cautious about the situation, assuring the influencer that he would delete any pictures she sent him. In a conversation with the social media influencer Sumaira in May, Khan seemingly implied that he didn’t want to be caught doing anything inappropriate.

This incident comes amidst previous allegations of infidelity in Khan’s marriage. The alleged interaction with Sumaira took place on May 6, just days after his eviction from the pre-recorded show I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was aired. The conversation allegedly began when Khan commented on Sumaira’s tattoos on Instagram. When she expressed uncertainty about his intentions, he insisted he was serious and complimented her appearance. Sumaira sent him a fully clothed picture displaying roses on her midriff, which apparently caught his attention. Khan allegedly encouraged her to send more pictures, claiming it was just a discussion about tattoos and that he had seen similar images before.

Sumaira claims that they also spoke on the phone, during which Khan allegedly explained that his relationship with Faryal was not solid and that they had a business arrangement. He reportedly painted a sympathetic picture, stating that he was retired from boxing and that Faryal spent a considerable amount of time in London.

After their initial contact, the messages between Khan and Sumaira ceased. However, he allegedly reached out to her again on June 2, inviting her for a night out in London. Sumaira claims she ignored his message due to suspicions about his intentions.

In 2018, Faryal broke her silence following previous cheating allegations against Amir Khan, hinting at the challenges she had endured in a post on Instagram. She shared a quote attributed to Imam Ali, suggesting that enduring hardship is more rewarding than enjoying ease.

It is important to note that these allegations are based on reports and have not been confirmed by Amir Khan or his representatives.