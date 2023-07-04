Arshad Warsi reveals why he did not continue hosting ‘Bigg Boss’

Former host of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Arshad Warsi has finally shared why he did not continue hosting the show.

Warsi hosted the first season of Bigg Boss. He then left the show soon after and didn’t continue as a host.

In conversation with Amar Ujala, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor revealed: “As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot.”

He went on to share that he believes that Salman Khan is the best host of the show.

“But I do believe Salman Khan is the best host the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’ like Salman.”

During the conversation, Warsi, 55, also spilled beans about the upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3, reports Pinkvilla.

He stated: “Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making, and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan; I’d feature in the first film; he’ll do the second.”

Arshad Warsi was last seen in his most-popular crime-thriller series, Asur season 2.