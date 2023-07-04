Will ‘Tere Bin’ have a happy ending?

This week, a highly adored yet controversial drama serial; ‘Tere Bin’ will conclude with its final episode.

The drama, which is not only ruling the screens in Pakistan but also in India as well as Bangladesh, has captured the audience’s interest. Despite, the last few episodes being dragged for no reason has hooked the viewers.

Recently, Wahaj Ali in a recent interview with Showbiz Prime was asked this question and Wahaj Ali has given a hint about the ‘Tere Bin ending’.

According to him, the ending is always a happy ending and if a project ends on an unhappy note, there will be more coming in the future. He also said that he does not know how ‘Tere Bin’ will wrap up but he hinted at a happy ending between Meerab and Murtasim.

Moreover, the second last episode of the drama had broken all previous records. According to the details, the drama serial managed to achieve the highest rating in the last three years on the rating chart, ‘Tere Bin’ was viewed 2.9 billion times on the digital platform as well.