Hoorain Sabri radiates in wedding pictures

Amjad Sabri, a highly acclaimed Qawwal from Pakistan, captivated audiences with his remarkable voice and Qawwali performances.

He carried forward the family legacy of Qawwali, following in the footsteps of his father, Ghulam Farid Sabri, and uncle. Like his father, Amjad garnered tremendous fame and admiration both nationally and internationally for his exceptional talent.

Seven years ago, during the month of Ramadan, Amjad Sabri, a renowned singer, was tragically killed in the Liaquatabad area while on his way to a Ramadan programme. The news of his sudden and untimely death quickly spread on social media, sparking widespread concern. Subsequently, the news was confirmed by television channels, confirming the loss of Amjad Sabri. Amjad Sabri, known for his participation in live Ramadan programs alongside his children, had two sons and two daughters from his first marriage.

As time has passed, his son and daughter have now matured and chosen to carry on their father’s Qawwali tradition.

Hoorain, the daughter of renowned Pakistani Qawwal Amjad Sabri, recently took to social media to share photos from her wedding, featuring herself, her husband Musa, and their family. The viral images capture Hoorain looking stunning as a bride, while her brother lovingly kisses her forehead, showcasing the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.