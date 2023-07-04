‘Metro in Dino’ delayed until 2024

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film Metro in Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has been delayed until 2024.

A few months ago, the makers announced that the film is going to be released on December 8, 2023. Earlier today, a new development came out stating that the film will now be released on March 29, 2024, reported Pinkvilla.

T-Series, on their official Twitter handle, wrote: “#MetroInDino gets a Good Friday release. This anthology of heart-warming stories will now release on 29th March 2024.” Anurag’s directorial film will also feature Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh in vital roles.

Backed by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the Sara and Aditya starrer is going to be a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro, which starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra and Irrfan Khan.

Metro in Dino’s story will focus on the modern-day scenario of bittersweet relationships. The music of the film will be given by Pritam that will complement the entire film and enhance the viewers’ understanding.