‘Dastaan’ releases in Pakistan in Urdu

Bol Entertainment viewers can now enjoy the popular Turkish drama series ‘DASTAAN’ in Urdu on their preferred entertainment channel.

The long-awaited moment has arrived for the audience of Pakistan’s top channel, Bol Entertainment. The award-winning Turkish drama series ‘Dastaan’ premiered on Bol Entertainment on Monday.

Previously, Bol Entertainment had announced the release of two acclaimed Turkish dramas in the Urdu language. Since the announcement, fans of Bol Entertainment have been eagerly awaiting the moment when these renowned Turkish dramas would be broadcasted on the channel. And now, that moment has finally arrived, allowing viewers to indulge in their favourite channel and watch this captivating drama.

The famous Turkish drama series ‘Dastaan’ was aired in Urdu, its storyline revolves around enmity and revenge. The protagonist, Akiz, makes several mistakes in his quest for vengeance against Alpagu Khan, which adds a unique and compelling element to the narrative.

It is worth noting that Bol Entertainment consistently strives to delight its viewers by introducing new programs and drama series. As Pakistan’s premier channel, it has already successfully aired numerous programs and drama series, including gems like ‘Ek Mohabbat Kafi Hai’,’Mohabbat Karna Mana Hai’ and ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ which are replete with humor and entertainment.