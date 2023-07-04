‘Pasoori’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube

The enduring popularity of Coke Studio’s sensation, ‘Pasoori,’ has solidified its status since its release last year, surpassing 600 million views on YouTube and reaching new heights of fame. The groovy offering from Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in Coke Studio Season 14 became an instant hit, captivating music enthusiasts both domestically and internationally. The track’s infectious appeal has stood the test of time, with listeners still enamoured by its charm. ‘Pasoori’ continues to garner international recognition, captivating celebrities from around the world who thoroughly enjoy the track. Written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition is brought to life by Sethi and Xulfi, with Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi handling the music production. Recently, an Indian remake of the popular Coke Studio song was released, featuring the voices of Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The globally acclaimed song was reimagined for the Bollywood film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ featuring lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who effortlessly showcase their on-screen chemistry while delivering the reworked Hindi lyrics.