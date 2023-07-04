BankIslami Honored with Best Bio Technology Award for One Touch Banking

Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, BankIslami, has been recognized with the prestigious Best Bio Technology Award for its innovative OneTouch Banking solution at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held on 24th June 2023, celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of organizations in the field of Digital Technology.

The Best Bio Technology Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023 recognizes BankIslami’s relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional digital banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly digital world. The Pakistan Digital Awards is a platform that acknowledges and appreciates organizations for their technological advancements and exceptional digital solutions, which have revolutionized various industries. BankIslami’s OneTouch Banking solution utilizes state-of-the-art biometric technology, enabling customers to conduct over-the-counter financial transactions securely, efficiently, and conveniently. With OneTouch Banking service, customers can make pay orders, transfer funds, pay bills and withdraw cash with just their CNIC number and thumb impression.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, “We are truly honored to receive the Best Bio Technology Award for One Touch Banking at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with innovative and secure banking experiences. Our OneTouch Banking solution not only simplifies the banking process but also ensures enhanced security through biometric authentication, allowing our customers to conveniently access their accounts with just a thumb impression. This award reaffirms our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and creating a digital banking ecosystem that exceeds customer expectations.”