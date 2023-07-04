Youth future depends on economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the youth were the greatest asset of any country and a stable economy was directly linked with their bright future.

He said this while talking to a Private news channel here on Monday. He said the youth should be given the opportunity to participate as respected partners in decision-making. “The youth talent can be utilized for addressing current socioeconomic challenges of the country,” he added. He said, “The political grooming of youngsters will ensure a sincere and mature political leadership in the country.” Replying to a question, he said, “Economic recovery on a fast track is the top priority of the present government.” “The country is now on the right track after its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and this ‘Stand by Arrangement’ will be helpful in the economic turnaround of Pakistan.” He further mentioned, “The signing of a staff-level agreement with IMF is a great success of government policy and measures.” The government had taken some unpopular and strict decisions, but these were necessary to save the country from the risk of default, he added.