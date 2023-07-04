Karot HPP contributes 3.6bn units of clean electricity

The 720 megawatts Karot hydropower plant contributed around 3.64 billion units of clean and low-cost electricity to the National Grid in one year of its commercial operations.

This was disclosed by CTG Int’l, which marks the completion of the first year of the commercial operations of the Karot hydropower project. Karot was the first hydropower project completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, which started commercial operations on June 29, 2022.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, that Karot contributed Rs 4 billion worth of electricity to the National Grid free of cost during its testing and commissioning phase. Karot is a steady source of clean and affordable electricity for Pakistan. According to the latest energy purchase data released on June 15 by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Karot contributed more than 509.86 million units of electricity in May 2023 at a cost of Rs 115.02 million.

It comes out that the electricity generation cost for this flagship CPEC power project stood at only Rs 0.226 per unit for the month of May.

The project was executed by China Three Gorges (CTG) at a cost of around $2 billion.