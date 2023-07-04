The recent jailbreak in Chaman has exposed alarming security lapses in our prisons, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of our Prison system. The details surrounding the jailbreak are deeply troubling. The fact that only three personnel were guarding seventeen prisoners, some of whom were accused of heinous crimes, is not only shocking but also a glaring example of negligence. The prisoners were able to overpower the guards, snatch weapons, and injure the jailer and security personnel. The incident underscores the lack of adequate security measures and the vulnerability of our prisons. How could such a situation unfold in a facility meant to confine dangerous criminals?

It has now been four days since the escape, and the authorities have failed to re-arrest thirteen of the prisoners. This calls into question the effectiveness and preparedness of our law enforcement agencies as the consequences of this jailbreak extend beyond our borders. There is suspicion that some of the escaped prisoners have fled to Afghanistan. This raises concerns about cross-border cooperation and highlights the need for better coordination with Afghanistan security forces. We must work hand in hand to ensure that criminals cannot find refuge by simply crossing a border.

While it is commendable that Chaman District Police Officer Naeem Achakzai has taken action by suspending six jail and police officials responsible for security but absent from their duties at the time of the jailbreak, this action alone is not sufficient. A thorough investigation is needed to reach the bottom of this security failure. If we cannot promptly capture and detain criminals who pose a threat to society, how can we expect citizens to have faith in our justice system?

The Chaman jailbreak serves as a wake-up call, demanding reforms within our jail system. We must prioritize the improvement of prison infrastructure and security protocols. This includes investing in modern surveillance systems, bolstering the training and capacity of our prison staff, and ensuring strict adherence to standard operating procedures. Moreover, we should explore international best practices in correctional systems and learn from the experiences of other countries. We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to the security of our prisons, as it is directly related to public safety. *