Asad Qaiser secures bail in May 9 riots case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser until July 13 in a case related to May 9 violent protests. The riots were triggered almost across the country after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers. During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 “Black Day” and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.

Besides others, a case was registered against the former NA speaker over the May 9-10 violent protests at Islamabad’s Sangjani Police Station.

On June 21, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to Qaiser until July 3 in the case.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader moved the IHC seeking interim bail in the case registered against him at the Islamabad police station. In his petition, Qaiser stated that political cases based on malicious intention were registered against him.

“I am nominated in the fake case due to my political affiliation with the PTI,” read the plea.

After hearing the petition, the court approved his bail plea in the case. Earlier, during his interaction with a journalist upon his arrival at the IHC, Qaiser said, “I am in the PTI. The PTI is my party. The party has already responded to Pervez Khattak’s statements.”

Lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led ruling alliance, the PTI leader said that the condition of the common man has worsened and they were making decisions in Dubai.

Judicial remand of Khadija Shah extended: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, for another 14-day in Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced Khadija Shah on expiry of her judicial remand term.

To a query, the court was apprised that the challan of the case was being prepared and it would be filed after completion. At this, the court extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah for another 14-day and ordered police to submit challan of the case till the next date of hearing, July 17.