Timely elections need of hour: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday stressed for timely elections within sixty days which is need of the hour to overcome the chaos and instability in the country. “The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is actively preparing for the elections under the leadership of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return from London and lead the party’s poll campaign soon, he added.

About the exact date of the elections, he said, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a date for general elections but we want early elections.

The minister further called upon for ensuring free and fair general elections in the country and giving supremacy to the parliament, to move the country forward.

Replying a question about PML-N leadership’ reshuffling, he said that party senior leadership would decide the matter after the arrival of former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding, it is part of politics.

Governor Baligh for Bahawalpur’s uplifting under new master plan: Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that all available resources will be utilized for the uplift and development of Bahawalpur.

He was talking to a delegation led by well-known parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari at Circuit House Bahawalpur today.

Syed Tabish Alwari told that he had made the master plan of Bahawalpur City back in 1974 and after almost five decades a new 20-years master plan is needed to cater needs of the expanded city.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman the opposition from various political parties has created barriers in the way of construction and development of Bahawalpur but still he managed to get many developmental works approved and completed.

He said that the project of Bahawalpur Ring Road from Bindrah Pully to Railway Station will be started soon. He further said that the teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools will also be started soon. The annual grant of Sadiq Public School has also been increased from Rs.20 million to Rs.60 million. Governor Punjab said that the Jhangara road connecting Bahawalpur to the motorway was nerfed down to two lanes by the PTI government but now it will be restored to its original form.