Over 18,500 food-poisoning patients reach hospitals

An emergency-like situation was created in Punjab public and private hospitals after around 18,500 patients reached hospitals due to overeating and food-poisoning during and after the Eid days.

Around 3,000 people were admitted to Lahore’s government and private hospitals during the holidays, with complaints of stomach pain, heartburn, stoma irritation and high blood pressure.

The Punjab Health Department alerted the hospital administrations and advised them to provide the best facilities in emergency wards to the patients. A large number of patients reached Lahore’s main hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Government Shahdara Hospital, and private hospitals during three days of Eidul Azha.

The government hospitals’ data showed that 650 patients were admitted to Mayo Hospital Lahore and 600 to Service Hospitals, while 200 patients are below the age of ten. Meanwhile, 200 patients were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore and 200 patients to Mian Munshi Hospital.

A number of cases of gastroenteritis were also reported at Lahore division’s other health facilities, including Government Shahdara Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Government Muzang Hospital.

The emergency wards of the city’s major hospitals are witnessing increased number of gastroenteritis patients.

Health experts advised people to drink clean water, eat healthy food and avoid going outdoors during the ongoing hot season. The number of patients suffering from heatstroke and cholera is also continuously increasing at emergency wards. The provincial health department has directed the hospital administrations to enhance arrangements to cope with the situation.

An official at the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department told APP on Sunday that the number of patients of gastrointestinal disease in the city had surged during the past three days. A similar situation was reported from several other cities of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.

On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, families and friends hold gatherings, enjoy eating meat of the sacrificed animals and other foods, usually ignoring precautionary measures and falling ill as a result of overeating. Every year, emergency situation erupts at hospitals and thousands of people are admitted with gastrointestinal issues.

During the first two days of Eid in Lahore, around 2,100 patients were admitted to the emergency wards of six big hospitals.

Talking to APP, Senior Medical Officer Dr Khalid said “we advise the public to use maximum lemon water and yoghurt while eating meat in lunch and dinner”, adding that patients suffering from diabetes, heart disease, kidney issues and blood pressure should avoid overeating. People must eat vegetables and cut down consumption of meat during the summer season, he advised.

Senior Medical Officer Mayo Hospital Dr Muhammad Kashif said that most of the admitted patients came with food poisoning and stomach pain issues during Eid days and patients were still in hospitals with gastrointestinal cases. “During the last 24 hours, we received around 100 patients,” he added.

The Punjab Health Department official sources said paramedical staff, doctors, professors and nurses were directed to perform duties on Eid days to provide medical facilities to the emergency patients.