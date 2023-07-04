Food centers on Yarik-Hakla motorway soon: minister

Federal Minister of Communications Mufti Asad Mehmood on Monday said that service areas housing accommodation and food centers would be opened on Yarik-Hakla Motorways, soon, to facilitate motorists.

He said accommodation and food centers would be established in the limits of Dera Ismail Khan, Mianwali and Rawalpindi. He said that such a center had already been inaugurated in the limits of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to the media and a delegation of party leaders before departing for Islamabad.

He said that the issue pertaining to the land for the facility in Mianwali had been resolved by its deputy commissioner and the revenue department.

He hoped the issues relating to the establishment of food and accommodation centers within the limits of Rawalpindi would also be resolved soon and the public traveling on the route would have all required facilities.

Replying to a question, he said that work has been started on the plan to install an e-tolling system on the motorways and highways across the country.

In the first phase, it has been experimentally started on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway section.

In this regard, the fiber optic lines were being laid on Motorways and cards and number plates would be issued for vehicles.

He said that the entire system would be monitored and for this purpose, the National Highway Headquarters would have a modern system to keep monitoring all roads.

He said that the system would be put in place with financial assistance from Korea and the amount would be paid in 40 years in the form of a loan.

The communications minister said that the Yarik-Saggu and Saggu-Zhob CPEC project was going to start soon.

Unfortunately, work was stopped by the previous government on the project, but now the present government successfully restored trust of China and it would be leading up to Gwadar.

He said that such mega-development projects would usher in socio-economic development as Dera Ismail Khan would become the commercial hub of the region after the completion of the project.