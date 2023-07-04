Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122) rescued 149,899 victims while responding to 156,886 emergencies across Punjab during the month of June 2023.

Out of 156,886 emergencies, 36,868 were road traffic accidents, 96302 medical emergencies, 2007 fire incidents, 4195 crime incidents, 199 drowning incidents, 88 structural collapses, 1517 animal rescue and 15710 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

It was briefed in a monthly review meeting led by Secretary PES Dr Rizwan Naseer, on zoom held at Emergency Services Department here. All heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy were also present.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed that 369 people died in 36868 traffic accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8433 occurred in Lahore in which 44 people died.

Similarly, 2677 accidents in Faisalabad, 2336 in Multan, 2086 in Gujranwala, 1491 in Rawalpindi, and 1484 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18561 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

The majority of fire incidents took place in major districts – 629 incidents in Lahore, 145 in Rawalpindi, 134 in Faisalabad, 89 in Sheikhupura, 83 in Gujranwala and 76 in Sialkot. The meeting was also apprised that 139 people tragically died in 199 drowning incidents across various locations in Punjab, including canals, rivers, and other areas. Of the total cases, 118 were canal-related, 39 involved rivers, 32 occurred elsewhere and 10 were in sewage drains. Among them, 83 lost their lives in canals, 25 in rivers, six in sewage drains, and 25 in other locations. On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed grave concern over the loss of 508 lives in Punjab last month. Among them, road traffic crashes claimed 369 lives, while 139 individuals drowned.

He urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in extreme left lane and maintain their speed limit up to 50km/h to reduce crashes.

He stressed adhering to safety protocols during bathing in water bodies to prevent further drowning incidents.