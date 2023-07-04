NA achieves milestone by completing parliamentary year: Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said that the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has achieved a significant milestone as the National Assembly has successfully completed its parliamentary year ahead of schedule. In a tweet, Minister Murtaza stated that the government’s constitutional tenure extends until August 12.He further said that surpassing the requirement of 130 days of sessions as mandated by parliamentary rules, a total of 138 days of sessions have been conducted thus far.The minister stated that the current session is still in progress and there is a strong possibility that the parliamentary year will exceed the target by an additional 15 days, fulfilling the requirements of the constitutional term. Regarding the Senate’s parliamentary year which commenced on March 12, the sessions have been held for 31 days, and it is anticipated that the Upper House will easily achieve its target before March 11, 2024, Murtaza Javed Abbassi said.He expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to upholding parliamentary supremacy and emphasized that the coalition government prioritizes legislative measures over the implementation of ordinances. The minister also highlighted that the government has taken concrete steps to facilitate the public and has implemented effective measures to ensure ease and convenience for the people.