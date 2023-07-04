Islamabad Industrial Associations condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Islamabad Industrial Associations (IIA) Senior Vice President Karim Aziz Malik has said that Islamabad Industrial Associations (IIA) strongly condemns the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and calls it an act of racism, xenophobia.

He emphasized the importance of delivering a clear message that desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are not ordinary incidents of Islamophobia. He stressed the need for the international community to implement laws that explicitly prohibit the promotion of religious hatred.

Malik said that the Qur’an burning incident in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, on the first day of Eid Al-Adha is a major crime which cannot be tolerated. He said that this is the fourth time that a similar incident has occurred in Sweden, “under the false pretext of freedom of opinion and expression. “The recurrence of such willful and vile acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and phobia against Muslims and their faith.

Karim Aziz Malik are Former Vice President FPCCI and also CEO of Barkat Rice Limited.