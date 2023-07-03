When will Asia Cup 2023 schedule be unveiled?

The excitement among cricket fans has been building as two of the game’s most anticipated events, the Asia Cup 2023 and the World Cup 2023, approach.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will begin in October, last week. The schedule for the contentious regional event Asia Cup, on the other hand, has yet to be revealed.

According to the most recent information, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) schedule will be released this week.

According to InsideSport, the reason for the schedule delay is the weather in Sri Lanka, which will host the Asia Cup’s second phase.

The ACC had hoped to hold the India-Pakistan match in Colombo, but bad weather may force the game to be played in Dambulla.

“There are some last-minute details to go over. The tentative schedule has been shared with the members. It should be out by this week. Colombo is an issue due to the monsoon season. We would have ideally hoped for the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo but rain could be an issue,” a BCCI official told InsideSport.

After India refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security concerns, a hybrid model will be used this year.

The first phase of the Asia Cup, consisting of four matches, will be held in Pakistan. The remaining matches, including the knockout stage, will, however, be played in Sri Lanka. The island nation will host nine games.

The cricket tournament will be played in the 50-over format from August 31 to September 17.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will play 13 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

These teams are divided into two groups, with Pakistan, India, and Nepal in Group A. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.