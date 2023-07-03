Leonardo DiCaprio embarks on summer holiday with new woman

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in style with a new mystery lady for a weekend in the Hamptons.

According to images obtained by Page Six, the Oscar-winning actor, 48, arrived via helicopter wearing a white tee, shorts, and sneakers, as well as a baseball cap and sunglasses. Meanwhile, his mystery woman wore cropped trousers and heels with a leather bomber jacket over a bralette top.

When they landed in New York, security assisted them into a black SUV, which then drove them to the Hamptons.

The sighting comes just a week after the Wolf of Wall Street actor was seen with model Neelam Gill, 28, and his The Great Gatsby costar, Tobey Maguire, 47, at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli for a late-night meal.

Maguire’s children, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14, also joined the group. Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16, accompanied him.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sparked romance rumors with Gill two months ago when they were seen having dinner at London’s upscale Chiltern Firehouse with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

Later in London, Gill was seen entering the same hotel as DiCaprio and his on-again, off-again flame, Gigi Hadid.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the two were not dating, and DiCaprio was instead seeing one of Gill’s friends.

Gigi Hadid reportedly began dating DiCaprio in the autumn of 2022, following her breakup with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik, but the two called it quits in December as their romance “fizzled out.” According to sources, Hadid was never “serious” with the Don’t Look Up actor.

They have, however, maintained contact.