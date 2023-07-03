Aamir Khan was insecure about his height at the start of his career

Aamir Khan is one of the country’s most successful actors, with numerous hit films to his credit. However, few people are aware that the actor has previously expressed concerns about his height.

An old interview clip of Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor surfaced on the internet recently, and it drew a lot of attention.

The ‘Lagaan’ actor can be heard in the video saying that he was afraid of people calling him ‘tingu’ when he first started his career.

He also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan was known for his tall stature during his era. Aamir later concluded by saying that he is glad the audience liked him.

Rani stated that she is the shortest heroine; however, she added that a person’s height is determined by what they do in their lives and their personalities. She went on to praise Aamir, saying that his personality is impressive.

The interview was most likely shot during the promotion of ‘Talaash,’ which starred Aamir, Rani, and Kareena. Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and has yet to announce his next project.

Kareena Kapoor has films like ‘The Crew’ and ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in her resume. Rani Mukherji was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed film “Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway.”